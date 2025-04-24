Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hyper-individualistic and focused on worth, the manosphere is a product of neoliberalism

By Sophie Lively, PhD Candidate in Human Geography, Newcastle University
Netflix’s hit drama, Adolescence, has reignited debates about the impact of the manosphere and violence against women.

Many of the responses focus on trying to change the behaviour of boys and young men: encouraging them to find better role models, or to learn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
