Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dying for Sex: Disney’s ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ TV show reviewed by a sex and relationship therapist

By Chantal Gautier, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Sex and Relationship Therapist, University of Westminster
Warning: contains minor spoilers for Dying for Sex.

When Molly (Michelle Williams) learns that her breast cancer has returned and time is now slipping through her fingers, she decides she isn’t ready to write off her ending. Not before living the chapter she’d never dared to start: the one about self and sexual discovery.

The Disney+ series Dying for Sex opens with a couples’ therapy moment that, as a sex and relationships therapist, I know well. Molly is craving more sex but her husband Steve (Jay Duplass) just isn’t feeling it. After one final attempt to elicit…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fake models for fast fashion? What AI clones mean for our jobs — and our identities
~ Belgium’s euthanasia trends dispute ‘slippery slope’ argument – new study
~ Mohammed Sami emerges as favourite in predictable Turner prize 2025 shortlist
~ What 2,000 years of Chinese history reveals about today’s AI-driven technology panic – and the future of inequality
~ What is the Resistance Front? An expert explains the terror group that carried out the latest Kashmir attack?
~ Dementia care: are terms of endearment like ‘sweetheart’ comforting or condescending?
~ Hyper-individualistic and focused on worth, the manosphere is a product of neoliberalism
~ Do Americans support Trump’s attitudes to Ukraine and Russia? Here’s what recent data shows
~ Wishcycling: how ‘eco-friendly’ labels confuse shoppers and make recycling less effective
~ How growing and foraging food can become a common part of cities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter