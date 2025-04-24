Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine’s path to peace appears to be rapidly disappearing

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
It’s getting hard to figure out who all the US-sponsored talks over ending the conflict in Ukraine are supposed to benefit. Listening to Donald Trump over recent weeks, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s all about him.

In the past 48 hours, the US president has berated both the Ukrainian president, Volodymr Zelensky, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin for apparently dragging their heels over an agreement.

At present it’s Putin who is on the naughty step (although as we know this can change quite rapidly). After Russia launched strikes against Kyiv overnight on Wednesday,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
