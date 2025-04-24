Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: New Law Requires Companies to Tackle Forced Labor

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Union flags wave in the wind as pedestrians walk by EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File The European Union’s new Forced Labor Regulation will require companies to identify and eliminate forced labor in their operations and supply chains, Human Rights Watch and the Cornell Global Labor Institute (GLI) said today, releasing a question-and-answer document about the new law. The question-and-answer document provides details and guidance to companies and other stakeholders so that they can begin…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
