Human Rights Observatory

Insurgents in Southern Thailand Kill 16-Year-Old Buddhist Novice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Buddhist monks mark the Songkran celebrations at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, Thailand, April 13, 2025. © 2025 Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via AP Photo Ethnic Malay Muslim insurgents in southern Thailand shot dead Pongkorn Chumapan, 16, and wounded Pokanit Morasin, 12, on Tuesday when they attacked a pickup truck taking Buddhist monks and novices from Wat Kura temple to collect alms in Songkhla province’s Sabayoi district.Children have frequently been victims of the separatist conflict in Thailand’s southern border provinces, which has claimed more than 7,000 lives—mostly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
