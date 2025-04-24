Memes and conflict: Study shows surge of imagery and fakes can precede international and political violence
By Tim Weninger, Collegiate Proessor of Engineering, University of Notre Dame
Ernesto Verdeja, Associate Professor of Peace Studies and Global Politics, University of Notre Dame
Visual content, including manipulated images, is a staple of propaganda and political messaging. AI analysis shows that a surge of these memes can precede the outbreak of wide-scale violence.
