Loss of empathy is a key problem in people with frontotemporal dementia – our research shows what’s happening in the brain
By Alexander F Santillo, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Consultant Psychiatrist, Lund University
Olof Lindberg, Associate Professor, Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet
Frontotemporal dementia has gained significant attention in recent years after the family of actor Bruce Willis announced in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with the condition. A year later, it was revealed that US chat show host Wendy Williams had also been diagnosed with the condition.
Yet despite all this recent attention,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 24, 2025