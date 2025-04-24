Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Art Deco: 100 years since the Paris exhibition that revolutionised modern design

By María Villanueva Fernández, Profesora del Grado en Diseño y del Grado en Estudios de Arquitectura de la ETSAUN y del Programa Internacional en Comunicación de Moda de FCOM, Universidad de Navarra
Héctor García-Diego Villarías, Profesor Titular Proyectos y Teoría Arquitectónica , Universidad de Navarra
On 28 April 1925, the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts opened in Paris. It was a landmark event in the evolution of art, architecture and design, and aroused great interest both for the works on display and for their impact.

In interwar Spain, it was the most widely publicised event in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
