Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Peru Legislation Threatens Disability Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of the Congress building in Lima, Peru, September 17, 2018. © REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo Having a disability should never result in a person being denied freedom. Yet across Latin America, thousands of people with disabilities are still forcibly institutionalized, often from a young age, with little control over their lives. A new amendment to Peru’s General Law on Persons with Disabilities unfortunately exemplifies this problem.On April 2, 2025, Peru’s Congress added article 29.2 to the law, which states: “The State promotes the creation of specialized care…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The new anti-LGBTQ+ bill proposed to the parliament, branded as a ‘manifesto of hate’
~ Loss of empathy is a key problem in people with frontotemporal dementia – our research shows what’s happening in the brain
~ Art Deco: 100 years since the Paris exhibition that revolutionised modern design
~ Beating malaria: what can be done with shrinking funds and rising threats
~ Scares and stunts in the home stretch: election special podcast
~ Fake cures and vaccine passports for sale: the conspiracy communities in Brazil monetising the anti-vax movement – podcast
~ Outrage as Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine cities kill at least nine civilians
~ Preference deals can decide the outcome of a seat in an election – but not always
~ Many experienced tradies don’t have formal qualifications. Could fast-tracked recognition ease the housing crisis?
~ Back to the fuel guzzlers? Coalition plans to end EV tax breaks would hobble the clean transport transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter