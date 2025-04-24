Tolerance.ca
Many experienced tradies don’t have formal qualifications. Could fast-tracked recognition ease the housing crisis?

By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Suku Sukunesan, Associate Professor, Edith Cowan University
Labor’s proposal should help address some skills shortages in the sector. But it will be a long time before the benefits flow through to housing.The Conversation


