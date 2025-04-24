Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways to tackle Australia’s backlog of asylum cases

By Daniel Ghezelbash, Professor and Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Keyvan Dorostkar, PhD Candidate at the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Mia Bridle, PhD Candidate at the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
People who apply for asylum in Australia face significant delays in having their claims processed. These delays undermine the integrity of the asylum system, erode public confidence and cause significant distress to people seeking asylum.

There are, at the time of writing, 28,691 applications for a protection visa awaiting a decision at the Department of Home Affairs. At least 43,308…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
