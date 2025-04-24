Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Threatening diversity, threatening growth: the business effects of Trump’s anti-DEI and anti-trans agendas

By Matteo Winkler, Professeur associé en droit et fiscalité, HEC Paris Business School
Marcelle A. Laliberté, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, HEC Paris Business School
In the lead-up to last year’s US presidential election and amid the new administration’s flurry of executive orders, some companies have changed their approaches to diversity, equity and inclusion.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
