Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Coalition’s campaign lacks good planning and enough elbow grease

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Whatever the result on May 3, even Liberal insiders think they have run a very poor national campaign. Not just poor, but odd.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Preference deals can decide the outcome of a seat in an election – but not always
~ Many experienced tradies don’t have formal qualifications. Could fast-tracked recognition ease the housing crisis?
~ Back to the fuel guzzlers? Coalition plans to end EV tax breaks would hobble the clean transport transition
~ 5 ways to tackle Australia’s backlog of asylum cases
~ Inside the elaborate farewell to Pope Francis
~ Threatening diversity, threatening growth: the business effects of Trump’s anti-DEI and anti-trans agendas
~ What we’ve learnt about lone-actor terrorism over the years could help us prevent future attacks
~ Loss of empathy is a key problem in people with frontotemporal dementia — our research shows what’s happening in the brain
~ Algeria: Authorities step up crackdown on peaceful dissent in the face of new expressions of discontent
~ Friday essay: ‘War has made me a pacifist’. Why are we so reluctant to acknowledge Australia’s anti-war veterans?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter