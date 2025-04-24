Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Authorities step up crackdown on peaceful dissent in the face of new expressions of discontent

By Amnesty International
In response to a new online protest movement and in the lead up to the sixth anniversary of the Hirak movement in February 2025, Algerian authorities have intensified their relentless clampdown on peaceful dissent through arbitrary arrests and unjust prosecutions leading to lengthy prison sentences, said Amnesty International. Over the past five months, Algerian authorities […]




© Amnesty International -
