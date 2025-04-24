Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Election meme hits and duds – we’ve graded some of the best (and worst) of the campaign so far

By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Digital Media, RMIT University
Stephen Harrington, Associate Professor of Journalism and Professional Communication, School of Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Memes are the currency of the election campaign online. Here’s a report card on the Labor, Liberal and Greens efforts, from the good to the tone-deaf.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
