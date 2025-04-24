Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Markets are choppy. What should you do with your super if you are near retirement?

By Natalie Peng, Lecturer in Accounting, The University of Queensland
For Australians approaching retirement, recent market volatility may feel like more than just a bump in the road.

Unlike younger investors, who have time on their side, retirees don’t have the luxury of waiting out downturns. A sharp dip just before, or as you begin drawing down your superannuation, can leave lasting damage.

It’s not just about watching your super balance dip.

The real danger comes if you need to start withdrawing funds during a slump. Doing so can lock in losses and make it harder for your remaining savings to recover. The timing of poor market…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
