Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This may be as good as it gets: NZ and Australia face a complicated puzzle when it comes to supermarket prices

By Richard Meade, Adjunct Associate Professor, Centre for Applied Energy Economics and Policy Research, Griffith University
With ongoing cost of living pressures, the Australian and New Zealand supermarket sectors are attracting renewed political attention on both sides of the Tasman.

Allegations of price gouging have become a political issue in the Australian federal election. At the same time, the New Zealand government has announced that “all options” are on the tableThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘War has made me a pacifist’. Why are we so reluctant to acknowledge Australia’s anti-war veterans?
~ What is preferential voting and how does it work? Your guide to making your vote count
~ US/Panama: Mass Expulsion of Third-Country Nationals
~ US: Trump’s First 100 Days an Assault on Rights
~ Election meme hits and duds – we’ve graded some of the best (and worst) of the campaign so far
~ Markets are choppy. What should you do with your super if you are near retirement?
~ Why AUKUS remains the right strategy for the future defence of Australia
~ The phrase ‘fuzzy wuzzy angels’ is far from affectionate – it reflects 500 years of racism
~ More than 40 years on, the NSW Aboriginal Land Rights Act speaks to an enduring desire for a strong future
~ The biggest losers: how Australians became the world’s most enthusiastic gamblers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter