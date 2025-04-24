The phrase ‘fuzzy wuzzy angels’ is far from affectionate – it reflects 500 years of racism
By Erika K. Smith, Associate Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University
Ingrid Matthews, Lecturer, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney
This article contains mention of racist terms in historical context.
Every Anzac Day, Australians are presented with narratives that re-inscribe particular versions of our national story.
One such narrative persistently claims “fuzzy wuzzy angel” was used as an “affectionate” name for local stretcher-bearers of sick and wounded Australian soldiers during the New Guinea campaign of 1942…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 23, 2025