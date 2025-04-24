Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US/Panama: Mass Expulsion of Third-Country Nationals

By Human Rights Watch
Asylum seekers embrace upon arriving in Panama City, Panama on March 8, 2025. They had just been released from an immigration reception station in the Darién region of Panama after being expelled from the US.  © 2025 AP Photo/Matias Delacroix The United States carried out mass expulsions of 299 third-country nationals to Panama, subjecting them to harsh detention conditions and mistreatment, while also denying due process and the right to seek asylum.Many of these people had fled persecution due to ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, family ties, and political views.The United…


© Human Rights Watch
