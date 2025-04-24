Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Trump’s First 100 Days an Assault on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors hold signs as they march towards the White House during a Free Kilmar Abrego and a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump's policies and executive actions, in Washington, DC, April 19, 2025.  © 2025 RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC, April 24, 2025) – The Trump administration’s first 100 days in office have been a relentless barrage of actions that violate, threaten, or undermine the human rights of people in the United States and abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. To illustrate the breadth and depth…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘War has made me a pacifist’. Why are we so reluctant to acknowledge Australia’s anti-war veterans?
~ What is preferential voting and how does it work? Your guide to making your vote count
~ US/Panama: Mass Expulsion of Third-Country Nationals
~ Election meme hits and duds – we’ve graded some of the best (and worst) of the campaign so far
~ Markets are choppy. What should you do with your super if you are near retirement?
~ Why AUKUS remains the right strategy for the future defence of Australia
~ This may be as good as it gets: NZ and Australia face a complicated puzzle when it comes to supermarket prices
~ The phrase ‘fuzzy wuzzy angels’ is far from affectionate – it reflects 500 years of racism
~ More than 40 years on, the NSW Aboriginal Land Rights Act speaks to an enduring desire for a strong future
~ The biggest losers: how Australians became the world’s most enthusiastic gamblers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter