Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Provocative, progressive and fearless: why Beatrice Faust’s views still resonate in Australia

By Judith Brett, Emeritus Professor of Politics, La Trobe University
Faust is best remembered as the founder of the Women’s Electoral Lobby. But there was much more to her than just that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More than 40 years on, the NSW Aboriginal Land Rights Act speaks to an enduring desire for a strong future
~ The biggest losers: how Australians became the world’s most enthusiastic gamblers
~ The major parties have announced their plans to address domestic and family violence. How do they stack up?
~ The ocean can look deceptively calm – until it isn’t. Here’s what ‘hazardous surf’ really means
~ The billions spent on NZ’s accommodation supplement is failing to make rent affordable – so what will?
~ COP30 Should Deliver Bold Action on Climate and Rights
~ From Doing Business to B-READY: World Bank’s new rankings represent a rebrand, not a revamp
~ Paying fishers to release sharks accidentally caught in their nets can incentivise conservation action – but there’s a catch
~ Is China the new cool? How Beijing is using pop culture to win the soft power war
~ Forgotten futures? Canada urgently needs a national discussion about young people’s futures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter