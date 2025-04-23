The billions spent on NZ’s accommodation supplement is failing to make rent affordable – so what will?
By Edward Yiu, Associate Professor, School of Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
William Cheung, Associate professor, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Renters who receive the accommodation supplement end up paying more for housing than those who don’t. But mortgage support offers better value for taxpayers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 23, 2025