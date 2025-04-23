Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP30 Should Deliver Bold Action on Climate and Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announces investments at Parque da Cidade, the venue that will host the activities of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30) in Belem, Para State, Brazil, February 14, 2025. © 2025 Agencia Estado via AP Photo Today, Human Rights Watch sent a letter to André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) President-designate, and Executive Director Ana Toni, outlining priorities Brazil could champion in the lead-up to and during COP30, which will be hosted in Belém in November…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
