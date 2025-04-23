Tolerance.ca
Paying fishers to release sharks accidentally caught in their nets can incentivise conservation action – but there’s a catch

By Hollie Booth, Research Associate, Conservation Science, University of Oxford
Sharks and rays are among the world’s most threatened species, mainly due to overfishing. They are sometimes targeted for their fins and meat, but more often caught as bycatch in nets aiming to catch other fish. Declines in these ocean predators can disrupt food webs, harm tourism…The Conversation


