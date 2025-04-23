Two-thirds of Canadians have experimented with generative AI, but most don’t understand its impacts
By Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy-Preserving Digital Technologies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anthony Clements Haines, Research Associate, Toronto Metropolitan University
Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
A new study surveys Canadians’ attitudes towards and use of generative AI. Many worry it could be used to manipulate voters or interfere with democratic processes
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 23, 2025