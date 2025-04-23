Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two-thirds of Canadians have experimented with generative AI, but most don’t understand its impacts

By Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy-Preserving Digital Technologies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anthony Clements Haines, Research Associate, Toronto Metropolitan University
Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
A new study surveys Canadians’ attitudes towards and use of generative AI. Many worry it could be used to manipulate voters or interfere with democratic processesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Doing Business to B-READY: World Bank’s new rankings represent a rebrand, not a revamp
~ Paying fishers to release sharks accidentally caught in their nets can incentivise conservation action – but there’s a catch
~ Is China the new cool? How Beijing is using pop culture to win the soft power war
~ Forgotten futures? Canada urgently needs a national discussion about young people’s futures
~ Will TGL have staying power in golf, or is it just a fad?
~ When ‘equal’ does not mean ‘the same’: Liberals still do not understand their women problem
~ Tremors, seizures and paralysis: this brain disorder is more common than multiple sclerosis – but often goes undiagnosed
~ Let Them Theory: TikTok and Oprah love the ‘deeply individualistic’ self-help trend. Can it help you? We asked an expert
~ The gambling industry has women in its sights. Why aren’t policymakers paying attention?
~ Fossil teeth show extinct giant kangaroos spent their lives close to home – and perished when the climate changed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter