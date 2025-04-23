Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tremors, seizures and paralysis: this brain disorder is more common than multiple sclerosis – but often goes undiagnosed

By Benjamin Scrivener, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Imagine suddenly losing the ability to move a limb, walk or speak. You would probably recognise this as a medical emergency and get to hospital.

Now imagine the doctors at the hospital run some tests and then say, “Good news! All your tests were normal, clear scans, and nothing is wrong. You can go home!” Yet, you are still experiencing very real and disabling symptoms.

Unfortunately, this is the experience of many people with functional neurological disorder. Even worse, some are blamed and reprimanded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
