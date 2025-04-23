Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The gambling industry has women in its sights. Why aren’t policymakers paying attention?

By Simone McCarthy, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - Commercial Determinants of Health, Deakin University
Hannah Pitt, Senior Research Fellow – Institute for Health Transformation, Deakin University
Samantha Thomas, Professor of Public Health, Deakin University
Whatever the code, whatever the season, Australian sports fans are bombarded with gambling ads.

Drawing on Australians’ passion, loyalty and pride for sport, the devastating health and social consequences of gambling – including financial stress, homelessness, family violence, and mental health issues – are largely sidelined.

Instead, ads continue to normalise gambling, encouraging punters to embrace mateship and “have a crack” on gambling apps.

A missed opportunity

© The Conversation -
