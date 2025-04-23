Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual violence systematically used as a weapon of war in the DR Congo

The ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to have devastating consequences, particularly for women and children, who face an increased risk of conflict-related sexual violence.


© United Nations -
