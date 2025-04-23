Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
IMF World Economic Outlook: economic uncertainty is now higher than it ever was during COVID

By Sergi Basco, Profesor Agregado de Economia, Universitat de Barcelona
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just published its World Economic Outlook, and it does not take an expert to deduce that, even among some of the world’s top economic minds, confident predictions are currently hard to come by.

Every spring the IMF and World Bank hold their Spring Meetings in Washington DC: a week of seminars, briefings and press conferences focusing on the global economy, international…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
