Developments in AI need to be properly regulated as the world scrambles for advantage

By Nisreen Ameen, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Digital Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
Artificial intelligence (AI) is often hailed as the defining technology of the 21st century, shaping everything from economic growth to national security. But as global investment in AI accelerates, many experts are beginning to ask whether the world has embarked on an AI “arms race”.

With China, the US, UK and the European Union each pledging…The Conversation


