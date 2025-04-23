Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia 2025 Election Questionnaire

By Human Rights Watch
Below is a question-by-question compilation of responses by the Australian Labor Party (ALP), the Liberal National Coalition and the Australian Greens. The Liberal National Coalition did not respond under each individual question but responded under relevant thematic subheadings. Human Rights Watch has matched their responses to the questions. Human Rights LegislationAustralia is the only Western democracy without a national human rights act or charter. What is your position on a national Human Rights Act?The Australian Labor Party said “Human rights are to be enjoyed by all. The Albanese…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese government announces $1.2 billion plan to purchase critical minerals
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: historian Frank Bongiorno on dramatic shifts in how elections are fought and won
~ ‘Dreams delayed’ no longer: Report identifies key changes needed around Black students’ education
~ IMF World Economic Outlook: economic uncertainty is now higher than it ever was during COVID
~ Developments in AI need to be properly regulated as the world scrambles for advantage
~ Australia: Parties Address Human Rights Issues
~ FIFA Has No Child Safeguarding Policy for 2026 World Cup
~ Peru: Enacted law hinders freedom of expression and association and jeopardizes access to justice for victims
~ Young UK journalists lean towards activist roles, away from objectivity – new survey
~ Trump administration pauses new mine safety regulation − here’s how those rules benefit companies as well as workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter