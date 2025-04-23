Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Parties Address Human Rights Issues

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Parliament House of Australia in Canberra, March 20, 2024. © 2024 George Chan/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo (Sydney) – Voters in the upcoming Australian election on May 3, 2025, should consider where political candidates stand on key human rights issues, Human Rights Watch said today. Before casting their ballots, voters should weigh the candidates’ commitments to respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights within Australia and internationally. Human Rights Watch Questions to Australian Political Parties Ahead of May 2025 Election Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
