Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA Has No Child Safeguarding Policy for 2026 World Cup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, US, July 28, 2024. © 2024 Alika Jenner/FIFA via Getty Images In two months, the FIFA Club World Cup, an international football tournament for club teams, will kick off in the United States, serving as a testing ground for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup next year. But FIFA has inexcusably not put a clear and comprehensive child safeguarding framework in place to protect children from harms at these two massive sporting events, which will attract millions of visitors.Risks that children can face…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
