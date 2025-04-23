Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Enacted law hinders freedom of expression and association and jeopardizes access to justice for victims

By Amnesty International
Lima, 15 April 2025 Amnesty International rejects the recent enactment of the law that modifies the creation of the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation (APCI), a norm that violates freedom of expression, freedom of association and access to justice for hundreds of victims in Peru. On the grounds of seeking to strengthen the work of […] The post Peru: Enacted law hinders freedom of expression and association and jeopardizes access to justice for victims appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
