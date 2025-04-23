Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Department lawyers work for justice and the Constitution – not the White House

By Cassandra Burke Robertson, Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Professional Ethics, Case Western Reserve University
Some Department of Justice attorneys have recently been fired or have resigned, refusing to follow directives from the Trump administration that they felt violated the law, legal ethics or both.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
