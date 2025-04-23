Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humans lived in African rainforests 150,000 years ago, far earlier than believed – new research

By Eslem Ben Arous, MSCA Postdoctoral Fellow, Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH)
Eleanor Scerri, Independent Group Leader, Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology
Our human species emerged in Africa around 300,000 years ago but scientists don’t yet have a clear picture of what kind of natural environment we evolved in. Until recently, the dominant idea was that grasslands and savannahs were the ecological “cradle” of human beings. Environments like rainforest were considered to be barriersThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
