Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could Trump be leading the world into recession?

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
Growth forecasts for the US and other advanced economies have been sharply downgraded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the wake of dramatic swings in US president Donald Trump’s economic policy. But could the uncertainty and the turmoil in financial markets eventually be enough to push the world into a recession?

The IMF says that global growth has already been hit by the decline in business and consumer confidence as “major policy shifts” by the US unfold.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
