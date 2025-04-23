Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Hollywood is finally taking horror films seriously

By Reece Goodall, Director of Student Experience and Progression for the Faculty of Arts, University of Warwick
Horror films have always held an interesting place in cultural and cinematic circles. Despite proving consistently profitable and boasting a considerable fanbase, the genre has also been the target in several moments of cultural crisis. Think the video nasties of the 1970s and 80s, or the implied conservatism of the violence in torture porn films of the 2000s.

Though the genre has been one of the industry’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Enacted law hinders freedom of expression and association and jeopardizes access to justice for victims
~ Young UK journalists lean towards activist roles, away from objectivity – new survey
~ Trump administration pauses new mine safety regulation − here’s how those rules benefit companies as well as workers
~ Controlled burns reduce wildfire risk, but they require trained staff and funding − this could be a rough year
~ Trump is stripping protections from marine protected areas – why that’s a problem for fishing’s future, and for whales, corals and other ocean life
~ US universities lose millions of dollars chasing patents, research shows
~ From help to harm: How the government is quietly repurposing everyone’s data for surveillance
~ Justice Department lawyers work for justice and the Constitution – not the White House
~ Albanese government announces $1.2 billion in plan to purchase critical minerals
~ Harvard is suing the White House: here’s what Trump hopes to achieve by targeting universities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter