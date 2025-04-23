Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Pope Francis changed the Catholic Church’s foreign policy

By Massimo D'Angelo, Research Associate in the Institute for Diplomacy and International Affairs, Loughborough University
When the late Pope Francis first stepped on to the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica following his election 12 years ago, he remarked that he had been called almost from the “end of the world”. He was the first non-European pontiff since Gregory III, elected in AD731, who was of Syrian origin. And he was the first pope in history to come from Latin America.

This is not merely a biographical detail. His papacy was transformative in shaping a Catholic Church…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
