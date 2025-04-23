Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Prime Minister Should Raise Cross-Border Abuses in Cambodia

By Human Rights Watch
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, before she became Thai prime minister, meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during a visit to Phnom Penh, March 14, 2024. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should raise outstanding human rights concerns with Cambodian leaders during her visit to Phnom Penh on April 23-24, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Paetongtarn is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Senate President Hun Sen, and King Norodom Sihamoni to mark the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian…


