Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stopping child marriage is key to curbing deadly teen pregnancies: WHO

Teenage pregnancy remains the leading cause of death for girls aged 15 to 19, which countries could help prevent by allowing them to remain in school and ending child marriage, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.  


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meet three female Indigenous anti-war activists from Russia
~ New survey shows the extent of class privilege in UK journalism
~ Sexual predators at school: why South African law is failing to protect children from teachers
~ ‘Energy security’ is being used to justify more fossil fuels – but this will only make us less secure
~ Social attitudes are driving Europe’s mobility transformation, not tech
~ Young UK journalists learn towards activist roles, away from objectivity – new survey
~ Brown rice contains more arsenic than white rice – but here’s why you shouldn’t worry
~ Sniping koalas from helicopters: here’s what’s wrong with Victoria’s unprecedented cull
~ South Africa: state of the nation 30 years into democracy
~ Australia needs bold ideas on defence. The Coalition’s increased spending plan falls disappointingly short
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter