Meet three female Indigenous anti-war activists from Russia

By Amnesty International
Amnesty: How did Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine affect indigenous women in Russia? Victoria: Even before the war, women in Russia lacked protection from domestic violence. In the republics with a significant Indigenous population, such as Yakutia, Buryatia or the republics of the North Caucasus, men have been disproportionately affected by the military draft. In […]


