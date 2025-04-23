Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New survey shows the extent of class privilege in UK journalism

By Imke Henkel, Lecturer in Journalism and Media, University of Leeds
UK journalism has a class problem. This statement will not surprise most people familiar with UK newsrooms. What is astonishing, though, is the scarcity of empirical data that could help us better understand the extent to which class inequality affects journalists and their work.

For the first time, research by my colleagues and me for the report UK Journalists in the 2020s uses a representative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
