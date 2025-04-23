Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual predators at school: why South African law is failing to protect children from teachers

By Cecile de Villiers, Lecturer of Labour Law, University of Cape Town
Schools should be a safe environment, a place of learning where children can develop their potential. In South Africa, many public schools aren’t like this. Instead they are hothouses for teachers’ poor performance, financial mismanagement, assault and sexual misconduct.

When cases…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New survey shows the extent of class privilege in UK journalism
~ ‘Energy security’ is being used to justify more fossil fuels – but this will only make us less secure
~ Social attitudes are driving Europe’s mobility transformation, not tech
~ Young UK journalists learn towards activist roles, away from objectivity – new survey
~ Brown rice contains more arsenic than white rice – but here’s why you shouldn’t worry
~ Sniping koalas from helicopters: here’s what’s wrong with Victoria’s unprecedented cull
~ South Africa: state of the nation 30 years into democracy
~ Australia needs bold ideas on defence. The Coalition’s increased spending plan falls disappointingly short
~ Flooding incidents in Ghana’s capital are on the rise. Researchers chase the cause
~ Rather than short-term fixes, communities need flexible plans to prepare for a range of likely climate impacts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter