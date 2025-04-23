Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Energy security’ is being used to justify more fossil fuels – but this will only make us less secure

By Freddie Daley, Research Associate, Centre for Global Political Economy, University of Sussex
Peter Newell, Professor of International Relations, University of Sussex
The UK government is about to host a summit with the International Energy Agency (IEA) on the future of energy security. It does so as the world grapples with war, geopolitical realignments and trade barriers, against a backdrop of accelerating climate upheavals. One of the expected outcomes of this summit is a new, agreed definition of what constitutes energy security in the 21st century.

Common…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
