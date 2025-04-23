Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social attitudes are driving Europe’s mobility transformation, not tech

By Javier Turienzo, Lecturer in Business organization and marketing, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Mobility is evolving rapidly, especially in Europe, and this transformation is not only reflected in the types of vehicles being used, but also in citizens themselves. Motivations, preferences, and social values are shifting quickly.

Innovations like electric and self-driving cars promise to make transport more sustainable, efficient and clean. As a result, public policies and discourse are now focused on guiding and preparing society for this new generation of vehicles.

However, recent years have also…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
