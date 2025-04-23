Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: state of the nation 30 years into democracy

By Sandy Africa, Director Research, MISTRA and Research Associate, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Musa Nxele, Political economist, University of Cape Town
Na'eem Jeenah, Senior Researcher: Humanity, Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection
Setting up a unity government highlights that a positive turnaround is possible for South Africa, though it is far from guaranteed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
