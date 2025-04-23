Tolerance.ca
Australia needs bold ideas on defence. The Coalition’s increased spending plan falls disappointingly short

By Peter Layton, Visiting Fellow, Strategic Studies, Griffith University
Just as voting has begun in this year’s federal election, the Coalition has released its long-awaited defence policy platform. The main focus, as expected, is a boost in defence spending to 3% of Australia’s GDP within the next decade.

If elected, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says a Coalition government will spend A$21 billion over the next five years to bring defence spending to 2.5% of GDP. It would aim to reach 3% five years after that.


