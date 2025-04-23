Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flooding incidents in Ghana’s capital are on the rise. Researchers chase the cause

By Stephen Appiah Takyi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Planning, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Owusu Amponsah, Senior Lecturer, Department of Planning, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Urban flooding is a major problem in the global south. In west and central Africa, more than 4 million people were affected by flooding in 2024. In Ghana, cities suffer damage from flooding every year.

Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama, has established a task force to find ways…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sniping koalas from helicopters: here’s what’s wrong with Victoria’s unprecedented cull
~ South Africa: state of the nation 30 years into democracy
~ Australia needs bold ideas on defence. The Coalition’s increased spending plan falls disappointingly short
~ Rather than short-term fixes, communities need flexible plans to prepare for a range of likely climate impacts
~ Lebanon: Indiscriminate Israeli Attacks on Civilians
~ Who will the next pope be? Here are some top contenders
~ Feeling mad? New research suggests mindfulness could help manage anger and aggression
~ What would change your mind about climate change? We asked 5,000 Australians – here’s what they told us
~ Scientists claim to have found evidence of alien life. But ‘biosignatures’ might hide more than they reveal
~ The Greens are hoping for another ‘greenslide’ election. What do the polls say?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter