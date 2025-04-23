Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who will the next pope be? Here are some top contenders

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Historian, Australian Catholic University
For centuries, the role has gone to a member of the College of Cardinals – and almost always to an Italian. Might we soon have our first pope from Asia or Africa?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
